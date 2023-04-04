Devolver Digital acquires doinksoft

HQ

Devolver Digital has announced over on Twitter that it has acquired doinksoft, and is bringing the developer into the fold. "Today is a historic moment," the Twitter post reads. "We are excited to announce that the world-renowned franchises and talented people at doinksoft will be joining Team Devolver!"

Alongside an image featuring doinksoft's most well-known games, Devolver Digital also included a picture of Red Dead Redemption 2. This is likely just some trolling from Devolver, as it doesn't appear as though there's a connection between doinksoft and Rockstar's cowboy adventure.

Check out the official announcement below: