logo hd live | Meet Your Maker
      Devolver Digital acquires doinksoft

      The developer is best known for Demon Throttle, Gato Robot, and the upcoming game Gunbrella.

      Devolver Digital has announced over on Twitter that it has acquired doinksoft, and is bringing the developer into the fold. "Today is a historic moment," the Twitter post reads. "We are excited to announce that the world-renowned franchises and talented people at doinksoft will be joining Team Devolver!"

      Alongside an image featuring doinksoft's most well-known games, Devolver Digital also included a picture of Red Dead Redemption 2. This is likely just some trolling from Devolver, as it doesn't appear as though there's a connection between doinksoft and Rockstar's cowboy adventure.

      Check out the official announcement below:

