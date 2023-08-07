Devolver delays Anger Foot, Skate Story, The Plucky Squire, Pepper Grinder and Stick It to The Stickman to 2024

HQ

Speculations ran rampant when Devolver Digital announced its first ever Devolver Delayed showcase. Which games would the beloved indie publisher push to 2024 and which ones, if any, would still launch this year? Here are you answers.

The 3-minute video, that you can see below, reveals that Anger Foot, Skate Story, The Plucky Squire, Pepper Grinder and Stick It to The Stickman have all been delayed to unspecified dates in 2024. This means that games like Gunbrella, Karma Zoo, The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, The Talos Principle 2 and Wizard with a Gun will still launch later in 2023 if everything goes according to plan, so we're still getting some very promising games from Devolver this year despite the five delays.