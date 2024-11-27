Devolver Delayed Summary: Delayed games until 2025 and offers for recent releases

HQ

This year's Devolver Delayed celebration was a wonderful parody of the video game industry's awards events. Much shorter than last year (fortunate for Devolver's partners, unfortunate for those of us who wanted to see more comedy on screen), the gala served to confirm that these three more or less long-awaited games are indeed postponing their release until the next fiscal year, beyond March 2025, with no specific date offered at the moment. They are Baby Steps (Baby Steps Team), Stick it to the Stickman (Free lives) and Skate Story (Sam Eng).

On a positive note, of course, are the games that did launch this year, and which Devolver has decided to offer now at a discount for PC users. Pepper Grinder, Anger Foot, Children of the Sun, The Crush House, Sumerian six, The Plucky Squire and Neva all have discounts ranging from 20% to 50%, as is the case with Cricket through the Ages.

Three games, therefore, that will have to find a place in the 2025 calendar to shine, which is rapidly filling up with big names. That is, if they don't finally decide to embark on the odyssey of truly developing Volby's Adventure DX with Daniel Mullens, creator of Inscryption, who had the funniest gag of the event.