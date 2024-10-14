Devolver announces Tron: Catalyst from Big Fan Games for release in 2025

Devolver Digital today announced Disney Tron: Catalyst, a new isometric view action title launching in 2025 for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox X/Series and PlayStation 5.

Catalyst, developed by Big Fan Games, will follow the story of last year's Bithell title Tron: Identity, continuing Arq Grid's adventure into the digital world. Here we will play Exo, a rebel program with the ability to create time loops. With them, he will try to dethrone the overlords of the Grid and their dangerous CORE agent, Conn. Whether on foot or riding a lightcycle, Exo will have to navigate opposing factions to open new paths and uncover the secrets of the Arq Grid.

Check out the announcement trailer below.