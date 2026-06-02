DevilishGames explores horror through the lens of a Game Boy Camera in You Are Family

If you want a video game to take you by surprise these days, you need to delve into today's bustling indie scene. Its gameplay offerings are often as quirky as they are unique, and proof of this is the unsettling new trailer from Spanish studio DevilishGames, You Are Family.

They describe it as a psychological horror adventure, and what's unique here is that the entire visual design is created using an old Game Boy Camera, that distinctive peripheral that hit the shops in 1998 for Nintendo's first handheld console. This artistic vision is the work of artist Kramelman.

In You Are a Family, we investigate disappearances and strange occurrences in a remote country house. To survive and uncover the truth, the player must observe carefully, talk to the house's inhabitants and explore every nook and cranny in search of clues and by solving puzzles.

You Are Family blends the most tense psychological horror with black humour and the spirit of B-movie cinema, and will be available in 2027 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch. Check out the announcement trailer and screenshots for You Are Family below.