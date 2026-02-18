Devil May Cry will return to Netflix in May for its second season

HQ

If you enjoyed the first season of Netflix's anime adaptation of Devil May Cry, we have some good news to share. The second season is rather close as the streaming platform has revealed that it will be debuting on the platform as soon as this May.

Set to return as soon as May 12, the second season will pick up on the events of the first in what is being described as a "heart-warming family reunion." We don't have plot details to go on as of yet, and likewise no trailer has been shared as these usually drop around a month before debut, but we do have a new glimpse at Dante in the coming episodes as drawn by the animators from Studio Mir.

If you haven't seen Devil May Cry yet, be sure to read our review of the first season and also check out the Season 2 first look (not an official trailer) below for a taste of what it offers.