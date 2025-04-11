Devil May Cry will return for a second season on Netflix

HQ

It seems like fans have enjoyed Netflix's Devil May Cry adaptation quite a lot, and we say this as despite the series only premiering very recently, the streamer has already pulled the trigger and ordered a second season.

This has been affirmed by Netflix Geeked, where we are told that "Devil May Cry is officially coming back for Season 2," and that "Season 2 is coming soon". We don't have any further information to go on just yet, but the ending of the first season does leave plenty of avenues and directions for creator Adi Shankar to explore.

A reasonable guess would be that Devil May Cry will return to Netflix sometime in 2026. Don't miss our review of the first season of the show.