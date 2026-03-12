At the Future Games Show spring showcase tonight, we got a second look at the new action RPG Stupid Never Dies. First shown off at The Game Awards, this latest trailer showed us our first taste of the gameplay on offer, and it's safe to say GPTRACK 50 Inc.'s upcoming title is looking quite monstrous.

Davy - our protagonist - might just be a zombie in a world full of terrifying monsters, but he's learned a trick or two from them, and will be using every form at his disposal to save the girl he finds frozen to death in a shopping mall. With the help of the zany Dr. Frank, Davy might bring about the restoration of humanity. At the very least, he hopes to restore one human he has the hots for.

In the game, we'll be able to devour other monsters and take their forms. Werewolves, harpies, golems, vampires, fairies and more stand in our way, which means they'll make tasty meals for Davy that give him unique strengths and abilities. Check out the trailer below for a taste of the action: