Devil May Cry creator is keen to remake the first game

HQ

Brilliant remakes have become a bit of a Capcom thing in recent years, and there will be more - not least from the Resident Evil series which still has plenty of water to draw from. But the studio has plenty of other beloved brands to pick from, and now the creator of Devil May Cry has expressed his interest in making a remake of the first game in the series.

Kamiya left Platinum Games some time ago and seems to have spent his newfound free time thinking about the future. And in an interview on YouTube where he answered questions from his fans, he mentioned how a remake of Devil May Cry is something he would really like to do. The producer also said that both Okami and Bayonetta were of interest to him.

Want to see a Devil May Cry remake?