Devil May Cry 5's next-gen ray tracing, resolution, and framerate explained

Developers all around the world are still barely "just now scratching the surface" of what the new consoles can do, and that's literally the case with Capcom and the team behind Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, as they went out publicly and explained not only your usual resolution & framerate figures for the game's different next-gen video modes, but also how ray tracing takes its toll as the new factor in the equation.

Perhaps more Xbox Series S games will see RT on as expected (and as advertised by Microsoft), and perhaps more Series X and PS5 games will see 4K 60fps with RT on, but for now, and in the case of the action-packed, performance-demanding DMC5SE, it'll drop RT on the Series S and it'll either have to be 4K 30fps or 1080p 60fps to keep those beautiful reflections ray-traced.

As explained by the team on Twitter, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will support "high frame rates up to 120 fps, enhanced 3D audio, reduced load times, the Legendary Dark Knight difficulty, Turbo Mode, and playable Vergil" on both Xbox Series X and S. However, as they "continue exploring the full capabilities" of the new hardware, the game won't support ray tracing on the Xbox Series S, while the Series X will get it as an update patch.

With this and what was known before, only without ray tracing will DMC5SE run at 4K 60fps or 1080p 120fps on XSX or PS5.

Were you expecting full native 4K60 with RT on the new hardware? What about RT on the Series S?