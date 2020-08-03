Cookies

Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 to leave Xbox Game Pass mid-August

If you've been putting this one off until later, your time is running out.

Xbox Game Pass, which was actually rebranded over the weekend, is increasingly popular among PC and Xbox owners since it lets you play over 100 titles in exchange for a reasonable monthly subscription. Unfortunately, as often happens with new games coming in, there are several others that are soon to be removed from the service. From mid-August, in fact, the following games will leave Game Pass on Xbox One:


  • Devil May Cry 5

  • Yoku's Island Express

  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance

DMC is clearly the highlight, but Yoku's Island Express is a charming pinball-platformer, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a distinctive and detailed historical RPG that offers hours of entertainment. You still have a few days to play them if you haven't already, so hurry up!

Elsewhere, Space Hulk: Tactics and Where the Water Tastes Like Wine are also leaving Game Pass on PC, along with YIE and KCD, at some point in the next couple of weeks.

Devil May Cry 5

