Devil May Cry 5 to leave Xbox Game Pass mid-August

Xbox Game Pass, which was actually rebranded over the weekend, is increasingly popular among PC and Xbox owners since it lets you play over 100 titles in exchange for a reasonable monthly subscription. Unfortunately, as often happens with new games coming in, there are several others that are soon to be removed from the service. From mid-August, in fact, the following games will leave Game Pass on Xbox One:



Devil May Cry 5



Yoku's Island Express



Kingdom Come: Deliverance



DMC is clearly the highlight, but Yoku's Island Express is a charming pinball-platformer, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a distinctive and detailed historical RPG that offers hours of entertainment. You still have a few days to play them if you haven't already, so hurry up!

Elsewhere, Space Hulk: Tactics and Where the Water Tastes Like Wine are also leaving Game Pass on PC, along with YIE and KCD, at some point in the next couple of weeks.