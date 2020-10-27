Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition video shows lightning-fast loading times on PS5

You're watching Advertisements

Capcom's action-packed Devil May Cry 5 was released back in March 2019, and you can read our review for it right here. An updated Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is coming as a launch title for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The next-gen consoles have been marketed with faster loading times, and now a YouTube video seems to show this in action. The results are particularly good for the PlayStation 5 version. The video compares loading times between PlayStation 5, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One X. And there is no competition: PS5 version's loading times are significantly faster than even on PC.

This is, of course, just one video and only one game. Still, it gives us a good idea, that those shorter loading times really are coming to reality in November 2020, when PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (and S) are launching.

