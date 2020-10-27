English
Follow us
news
Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition video shows lightning-fast loading times on PS5

Its faster than a speeding PC, more powerful than an Xbox One X, and able to load faster than a PS4.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Capcom's action-packed Devil May Cry 5 was released back in March 2019, and you can read our review for it right here. An updated Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is coming as a launch title for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The next-gen consoles have been marketed with faster loading times, and now a YouTube video seems to show this in action. The results are particularly good for the PlayStation 5 version. The video compares loading times between PlayStation 5, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One X. And there is no competition: PS5 version's loading times are significantly faster than even on PC.

This is, of course, just one video and only one game. Still, it gives us a good idea, that those shorter loading times really are coming to reality in November 2020, when PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (and S) are launching.

Devil May Cry 5

Thanks, Game Rant

Related texts

Devil May Cry 5Score

Devil May Cry 5
REVIEW. Written by Connor Makar

"Regardless of whether you're are a long-time fan or new to the series, this game is absolutely worth picking up."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy