Devil May Cry 5 passed a whopping 6 million sold copies

Devil May Cry 4 was released in 2008, and clearly it led to Capcom losing its faith in the franchise, as it would take eleven years before we finally got Devil May Cry 5. It was pretty much make or break for the title, as a flop would have made Capcom believe the series didn't have a future.

Fortunately, it sold really well already from the day it was launched, and since then it has been climbing at a steady pace. Now Capcom has proudly revealed that this brilliant game has sold over six million units since the release back in 2019.

This is very well deserved and we can highly recommend you to enjoy it for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X as it has been improved further for those formats. It is also included in the Shocktober Sale that we reported about yesterday, if you want to get it at a discounted price.