Devil May Cry 5 outsold Monster Hunter Wilds last quarter

Capcom has recently celebrated two major milestones for its franchises, as Devil May Cry 5 has hit the cumulative worldwide sales figure of 10 million units sold, and Street Fighter 6 has sold 5 million units this past quarter.

However, as per Capcom's financial figures, there is a bittersweet feeling to this success. Its past games have been drawing attention, but its more recent releases seem to have lost it. After having the biggest launch for the franchise and becoming Capcom's fastest-selling game ever, Monster Hunter Wilds only sold 477,000 copies last quarter, which only puts it ~90k above Monster Hunter Rise's 389,000 copies.

Monster Hunter Wilds continues to try and bring in new and returning players, but as the game has only been out for a few months, it's difficult to predict how it will do long-term. Falling sales certainly aren't making the future look bright.

However, Capcom maintains that it has a strong portfolio ahead. Resident Evil Requiem will release before the end of this financial year, in February 2026, and thanks to the Netflix series of Devil May Cry, more synergies are being looked into in bringing fresh eyes to big franchises.