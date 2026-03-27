Devil May Cry 5 is seemingly getting a Nintendo Switch 2 version

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Capcom has been flying incredibly high as of recent with the Resident Evil and Monster Hunter series performing insanely well commercially and with plans to expand into new areas and bring back beloved classics too later this year in the form of Pragmata and Onimusha: Way of the Sword, respectively.

The Japanese publisher has also seen good success in some of its adaptations, namely the Devil May Cry animated series for Netflix, which will soon be getting its second season. With this in mind, wouldn't it be lovely to get something Devil May Cry video game-related to align with the next round of episodes?

If you agree, the good news is that something seems to be happening, as a recent listing on the Taiwanese rating board (as per Nintendo Everything) has revealed the existence of a new edition of Devil May Cry 5, which is seemingly coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

It's known as the Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition and while there has been no confirmation of its existence from Capcom as of yet, ratings such as this usually always precede a more official announcement, as we are also expecting in the case of Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition.

Would you snag a copy of Devil May Cry 5 on Nintendo Switch 2?