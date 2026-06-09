Devil May Cry 5 is landing on Switch 2 this month in the Devil Hunter Edition

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During the Nintendo Direct, Capcom was on-hand to share updates for a few of its recent games, namely that it is bringing some recent hits to the Switch 2 in the form of dedicated ports. While Dragon's Dogma 2 was promised at the start of the show, as was Onimusha: Way of the Sword, midway through, Devil May Cry 5 made an appearance and promised a Switch 2 edition launch rather soon.

This will specifically be the Devil Hunter Edition of the game, which collates the base game and an array of DLC to make for an unmissable and jam-packed whole. The Switch 2 version of the popular action title is already open for pre-order and the launch is close too, with plans to debut as soon as June 23, just a few days before Star Fox arrives.

We're told that this version of the game will be able to operate in 60 fps both in TV and handheld modes, with a jolt in resolution likely available for the docked iteration over the handheld option.

With all of this in mind, you can see the Switch 2 trailer for Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition below ahead of its arrival in a couple of weeks.