Devil May Cry 5 hits 10 million sold copies

Capcom hasn't seemed to miss the mark much in the past few years, delivering hit after hit and posting immense growth year after year. That success can be traced back as far as 2019 when Devil May Cry 5 arrived and caught the attention of many.

Jump back to today and Devil May Cry 5 continues to be a massive success, so much so that the game has just become a 10 million seller. Yep, it has surpassed a threshold most games can only dream of reaching, and it only took six years to do it.

This was affirmed by Capcom in a press release, where it states: "As a result of the game's exhilarating action, and due to efforts to enhance brand awareness by leveraging the title beyond the scope of videogames, including television adaptations, the title has now exceeded 10 million units in cumulative sales worldwide."

Capcom also notes that the Devil May Cry series is now up to over 33 million sold units, meaning DMC5 accounts for almost a third of the series sales.