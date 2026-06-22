Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition for Nintendo Switch 2

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Many may have wondered why Capcom (and Nintendo) made such a big deal of Devil May Cry 5 coming to the Switch 2 at the recent Nintendo Direct showcase. Actually, it raised some eyebrows among a few Gamereactor editors. However, if you put it in context, this new adaptation can work wonders with the new audience, as long as it's well done.

Let's talk about both points for a change, and you can always read our original Devil May Cry 5 review (2019, PS4), or perhaps our Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition review (2020, PS5), as Capcom already expanded and enhanced the game once this generation, for more on the base experience.

So, fast forward 6/7 years and one of the very best hack and slash games goes hybrid on the Nintendo system. The release of the title means more than meets the eye for that new audience. Much as they got their share of Hideki Kamiya's stylish combat with Viewtiful Joe, a mix of strained third-party relations and deliberately weaker hardware kept later Capcom action experiments away from Nintendo consoles for generations.

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However, Nintendo rescued Kamiya's own Bayonetta to give their users an exclusive sequel and a third entry, thus keeping up with some of the best Japanese hack and slash and creating ongoing interest among them. In parallel, a more willing Capcom brought DmC 1-3 to the first Switch, with Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition being one of the most appreciated by fans as it included juicy extras. Now only the fourth entry is weirdly missing on the eShop...

Ever since the release of the Switch 2, Capcom has been one of the biggest, if not the biggest, supporters of the system. The RE Engine has been nicely adjusted in different ways and, for the first time in two decades, its new releases are coming to the system Day 1. Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, Onimusha.

TL;DR: there's always been hunger, and culture to some extent, for hack and slash on the Nintendo fanbase. The Switch 2 with its stronger horsepower allows Capcom to almost complete the collection, and those who perhaps were just curious can now play a modern classic either on their TV or in handheld mode. So yeah, not the announcement to scream for, but a really nice chance for many and a clear nod by Capcom preparing the ground for the inevitable Devil May Cry 6 on a wider install base.

Now, how is it? It looks and plays just fine. 60 fps, crisp-enough graphics even in handheld, great response on controls, the occasional weird move with dodges and platforms that the originals had. It also comes with almost all the DLC, costumes, and extra content released so far, and contrary to what Nintendoes, a release sale cutting it down to 30 euros for a couple of weeks. That's a decent re-release on a new platform.

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Wait a moment, almost? Yes, the Switch 2 lacks the Legendary Dark Knight mode, which, together with the option to play with Vergil alternatively to the Nero/Dante/V default trio of devil hunters, and the improved graphics, meant to us "reasons enough to consider it a real next-gen game" on PS5. The musou-like hordes mode was indeed a welcome filler, and perhaps too much for the Switch 2 to handle.

That being said, what it handles, it handles more than well enough, and it still impresses here and there when you're playing on the go despite the game's age. I would've also liked this edition to have the outdated menus and messaging reworked, but it's a minor thing that just tells you it's a 7-year-old game, as everything in-game remains clear and quite playable.

Gameplay wise, while I personally prefer Bayonetta 2, DmC 5 really is one of the best of its kind, with Nero's Devil Breaker arms adding a cool element to the systems (gotta love Mega Man's Mega Buster even if it looks off), with the three/four characters making you switch between combat styles, and with the Smokin' Sexy Style combos, the achievements, and the most spectacular and effective approaches reserved only to those who immerse themselves in deeper nuances such as jump cancelling and the more complex, but rewarding possibilities.

All in all, a nice opportunity for those who missed it or for those who want to play some great, ridiculously over-the-top hack and slash while commuting or on the hammock this summer, while on TV it looks very similar to what you remember on PS4. It misses just one bonus from the PS5 version, but it runs great on Nintendo's hybrid system and releases on a sexy deal.