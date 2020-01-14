Cookies

Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 actor seems to confirm Dante for Smash Bros.

Brian Hanford voices V in the game, and seems to indicate that Dante will be headed to Nintendo's fighting title.

Brian Hanford is an actor who voices V in last year's Devil May Cry 5, and now he's raised eyebrows with comments in a recent podcast (thanks, Gamepur) by indicating that he'd like to see V in Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

"This is what kills me about it. (V is) a new character. So I'm not in the DMC lore enough to ever be considered for Super Smash," he said.

"To be part of Marvel vs. Capcom or Super Smash Bros. would be huge, which is what Dante is going to be."

That last comment is particularly poignant, as it indicates that Dante is heading to Nintendo's fighting game, perhaps as the fifth character in the DLC season, since it seems a bit of a slip of the tongue from Hanford.

Nintendo always gets the excitement going with every announcement regarding Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so we'll have to wait and see whether this is turned up a notch with a reveal of Dante.

Would you like to see Devil May Cry characters in Smash Bros.?

