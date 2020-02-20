Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition hits the Switch

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition has just landed on the Nintendo Switch, and it comes with a new Free Style Mode that lets players effortlessly swap styles and weapons for increased combos. On top of that, the infamous Bloody Palace (all 9,999 floors of it) will be available as soon as players have created a save file.

The game charts the origins of Dante's shop, his sibling rivalry with Vergil (who you can also play as), and acts as a prequel to the events of the original Devil May Cry. It's priced at £15.99 and is available to download now.