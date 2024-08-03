English
Devialet's Mania speaker combines top-quality sound with a stylish appearance

We've got our hands on the device on the latest episode of Quick Look.

There are a lot of portable speaker options on the market, so many that it can be a challenge to know which one is best for you and your situation. If you're searching for a speaker that is both stunning to look at and delivers top-quality audio then we may have a solution for your troubles.

The talented folk over at Devialet have branched into the portable space to deliver the Mania, speaker that offer stereo high fidelity audio in a 360-degree range, all while having connectivity with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, and AirPlay, a battery that can last up to 10 hours, voice assistant support, and IPX4 resistance.

To learn more about the Devialet Mania, check out the latest episode of Quick Look below.

