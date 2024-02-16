Devialet's Gemini II wants to take you deeper into pure sound

HQ

As part of our continued effort to highlight some of the newest and most exciting bits of technology on the market, we're back with a new episode of Quick Look, wherein this outing we turn our attention to Devialet's latest earbuds effort.

Known as the Gemini II, these buds feature upgrades drivers from the original Gemini, as well as the latest iteration of the audio company's Adaptive Noise Cancellation software, all on top of IPX4 resistance rating, QI wireless charging, and a battery life that claims to last for 22 hours.

To learn more about the Gemini II, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares some thoughts about the gadget.