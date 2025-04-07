DevGAMM Roast Dark Trip winner finally comes to Steam

HQ

It's been two long months of bureaucratic talks with the Steam review body, but finally, studio iTales VR has been given the green light to release Dark Trip on the market-leading PC platform. The Steam reviewers demanded a full demo version so they could do the necessary checks before giving their approval, even though the game's page was only labelled "Coming Soon".

The obstacle that caused them the most problems and, at the same time, the stupidest, was that Steam required them to upload the file via SteamPipe, where you can only upload the game when the page is approved. " It looks like the game is cursed," says Aleksander Nasonov, producer of Dark Trip. "We had to delay Early Access for Meta Store twice because of problems with our developer account. Now, the setbacks on Steam. If your game touches on satanic themes (like ours), be prepared".

The Steam page, now available, includes two new screenshots, showing improvements to the "pill eating" mechanic and a new level for the new Early Access update.

