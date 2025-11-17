DevGAMM Lisbon 2025 records its biggest success in Europe, with more than 1,100 attendees

HQ

A new edition of DevGAMM was held in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, earlier this month, from 3-7 November, and the organisers are proud to say that this was the biggest European edition to date.

The key figure is that more than 1,100 attendees, all of them professionals of the highest level of the industry, ranging from independent developers, studio development teams, publishers, consultancies, investors and, in short, all the links that make up the chain of creation and publication of video games, came together in the Portuguese capital, in addition to another event, much more exclusive and of an even higher level, on the island of Maderia in the previous days, which was attended by executives from Epic Games, Unreal Engine, 2K Games, Bossa Games, Electronic Arts, FunPlus, Krafton and Unity, among others.

During DevGAMM Lisbon 2025 there were talks and panels with 75 industry experts who spoke and presented more than 80 games. Attendees were able to engage in B2B meetings, networking, workshops, panel discussions and unique experiences around the city. The DevGAMM Awards were also announced, giving away more than 135,000 on the prize pool with sponsors such as Scorewarrior, Epic Games Store, Aptoide, Astra Logical and tinyBuild.

Gamereactor attended another edition of DevGAMM, where we covered both the event itself and conducted more than 20 individual interviews with keynote speakers, such as this one with Adam Boyes.