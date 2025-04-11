DevGAMM Lisbon 2025 now has (extended) dates and two new venues

HQ

The video games industry gathering at DevGAMM has been gaining momentum in recent years, especially since 2023 added an edition in Portugal, which is traditionally held at the end of the year, around November. We attended the last edition ourselves and found it so interesting and full of talent that we jumped at the chance to catch a flight to attend the next stop in Gdansk in February this year. And now DevGAMM announces the dates of its next edition 20205 in Portugal with important changes in its organisation.

These changes are, in fact, that the event has grown so much that it is going to be organised around two venues with very different purposes. DevGAMM Portugal 2025 will start on the island of Madeira with a two-day Summit on November 3-4, limited to high-level profiles of companies in the sector, seeking to establish new business connections for the future.

And a couple of days later, on November 6-7, the classic DevGAMM Conference B2B event will be held, with plenty of networking options, talks from leading industry figures, a large indie and AA exhibition area, awards gala, and much more.

If you want to attend this year's edition, you should know that the venue has been moved from the previous location in Cascais to the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, making international attendance and accommodation much easier. Early bird ticket sales for both events have started, and you can access them with a special offer until mid-May.