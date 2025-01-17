DevGAMM confirms dates and first speakers for its third edition in Poland in late February

HQ

After its successful edition in November 2024 in Lisbon, DevGAMM, Europe's emerging event for game developers, is ready for its next stop at AmberExpo in Gdańsk, Poland. This third edition will take place on 27-28 February, and the organisers wanted to start warming up the atmosphere by announcing the first speakers who will be attending as guests and participating in workshops and talks to share their expertise:

And they are not minor names, precisely:



Abby LeMaster, Senior Lead Producer, R&D, Riot Games



Stanislav Mishchenko, Senior Producer, 11 bit studios S.A.



Monika Chmura, Lead Combat Designer, Bloober Team



Łukasz Łukasik, Tools Director, Techland



Maezza Brathwaite-Romero, Community Developer & Communications Manager, Romero Games Ltd.



Vladimir Gaidenko, Associate Lead Scripter, Larian Studios



The event also promises plenty of networking activities for developers. Speed Networking will allow attendees to quickly introduce themselves to as many professionals as possible. Career Hub is for those looking for new career opportunities. Engage! to connect publishers and developers in a flexible format for on-site communication. Business ticket holders will also receive access to the Pine networking platform, where they can easily browse attendees, manage their agenda and plan meetings at the conference venue. VIP ticket holders will be invited to some limited and unique networking experiences.

So now you know, if you're a developer or have skills and want to knock on the door of the game development job market, you can get your ticket to DevGAMM Gdańsk here.