Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Project Sirius

Development on The Witcher: Project Sirius may have been rebooted

We might be waiting a while longer for The Witcher's multiplayer game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The Witcher multiplayer spin-off, currently known as Project Sirius, might have had its development rebooted.

In a new announcement, CD Projekt Red appears to have confirmed the rebooting of development on Project Sirius. There has been an "impairment allowance with regard to expenses incurred in the scope of development work related to Project Sirius," which will reportedly impact the financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

"A new framework" has been formulated for Project Sirius, as it seems CD Projekt Red underestimated the scope of the project. This will likely set work on the game back by a while, but considering the wealth of other Witcher projects in the works, there will be plenty of content coming our way soon enough.

Are you excited for Project Sirius?

Project Sirius

Related texts



Loading next content