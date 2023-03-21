Development on The Witcher: Project Sirius may have been rebooted

The Witcher multiplayer spin-off, currently known as Project Sirius, might have had its development rebooted.

In a new announcement, CD Projekt Red appears to have confirmed the rebooting of development on Project Sirius. There has been an "impairment allowance with regard to expenses incurred in the scope of development work related to Project Sirius," which will reportedly impact the financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

"A new framework" has been formulated for Project Sirius, as it seems CD Projekt Red underestimated the scope of the project. This will likely set work on the game back by a while, but considering the wealth of other Witcher projects in the works, there will be plenty of content coming our way soon enough.

Are you excited for Project Sirius?