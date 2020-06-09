Development of platformer Clockwork Aquario is back on track

Back in the early '90s, Westone Bit was working on a game called Clockwork Aquario (translation from Tokeijikake no Aquario). This is the same developer that once made the original Wonder Boy, but despite this, the game was shelved as it's 2D concept was considered to be unmodern back in 1992. A real shame of course, as it looked absolutely wonderful and really pushed the envelope of the arcade hardware Sega System 18.

When Strictly Limited and ININ Publishing heard about this game, they started looking for it - and actually found it. And after buying all the rights from Sega, it is now, 27 years later, time to get a release of Clockwork Aquario. The game wasn't entirely finished though, but to make sure it reaches intended quality and for maximum authenticity, the original Westone developers have been brought back. This includes the composer Shinichi Sakamoto as well as the chief programmer Takanori Kurihara - and most importantly Ryuichi Nishizawa himself (original producer of Westone classics like Wonder Boy in Monster Land and designer of Wonder Boy III: The Dragon's Trap).

If you want to know more about the fate of Clockwork Aquario, head over this way. There is no release date, but both PlayStation 4 and Switch are confirmed formats, and more (likely PC and Xbox One) are considered.

Are you looking forward to enjoying the release of a 27-year-old retro treasure?

Thanks Nintendo Life