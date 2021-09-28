Development of Instagram Kids has been paused

HQ

A while ago, Facebook revealed that it would be creating a social network aimed at younger audiences under the age of 13, a network that is known as Instagram Kids. Well, as expected, that idea has been met with a little bit of concern, and has led to Facebook pausing the development of the project, while it takes extra time to work with parents, experts, and policymakers on better parental supervision tools.

Revealed in a blog post from the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, the project was created to address the issue of younger people using apps and services that aren't tailored for their age group. Instagram Kids is aiming to create an experience that will let parents and guardians supervise and control their child's experience, removing the need to verify the age of the kids to be able to use the service.

"While we stand by the need to develop this experience, we've decided to pause this project," said Mosseri. "This will give us time to work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators, to listen to their concerns, and to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today."

While the concerns for the service have been routinely brought up, Facebook stands by the product and what it aims to achieve, even going so far as further explaining what it will offer.

"Our intention is not for this version to be the same as Instagram today," said Mosseri. "It was never meant for younger kids, but for tweens (aged 10-12). It will require parental permission to join, it won't have ads, and it will have age-appropriate content and features. Parents can supervise the time their children spend on the app and oversee who can message them, who can follow them and who they can follow. The list goes on."

The blog post doesn't set a time frame on when Facebook intends to deliver Instagram Kids, but does sign off with Mosseri stating, "I have three children and their safety is the most important thing in my life. I hear the concerns with this project, and we're announcing these steps today so we can get it right."