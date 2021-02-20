Development is underway on Paddington 3

You're watching Advertisements

After the persistent news of films being delayed, it's pretty refreshing to hear about the wheels moving on a certain project. One project that has been confirmed to be in active development is Paddington 3. No specific details have been revealed on the film, but representatives from Studiocanal confirmed that work was very much underway.

Speaking to Variety, representatives from the studio said: "We can confirm Studiocanal is working very hard on film 3 with the utmost craft and care — as with film 1 and 2."

The upcoming film's predecessor Paddington 2 was released back in 2017 and it grossed a total of $228 worldwide at the box office. In the UK, the film was Studiocanal's strongest opener, as it was able to gross $10.9 million in the region during its opening weekend. It also received glowing reviews upon launch, and it currently has a perfect score of 100 on Rotten Tomatoes.

Thanks, Comic Book.