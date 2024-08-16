Development is "going really well" on The Outer Worlds 2

HQ

Since The Outer Worlds, Obisidian has taken a break from its space-faring RPG and instead focused on much more low-tech settings, like that of Pentiment and the upcoming Avowed. However, once next year sees the release of Avowed, it appears we've got a sequel to The Outer Worlds on the horizon.

According to Obsidian CEO Feargus Urquhart, development is looking very promising, saying "it's going really well." Speaking to the Limit Break Network, Urquhart said:

"The Outer Worlds 2 is looking incredible. We have a base now with everything we are doing with Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2, with how we use Unreal and the tools that we've been developing for years and years - to go off and make games, the whole next generation of games."

We've not seen much if anything of The Outer Worlds 2 since its reveal a few years ago, and of course Urquhart is bound to hold a positive view on the development of the game, but hopefully in time we'll be able to make our own decisions after seeing more of the game.