Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Grand Theft Auto VI

Developers release video from early versions of their games to support Rockstar

This after many users seemingly did not understand how early code was leaked last week.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The leaked footage after the Rockstar Games hack showing early testing of Grand Theft Auto VI had many gamers worried. It simply didn't look very good.

However, it's worth remembering that an unfinished game, is just an unfinished game and many developers have come to Rockstar's defence by showing what their own titles looked like in the same unfinished state. It all started with one user claiming that the graphics are "the first thing that's finished in a game".

Paul Ehreth of Remedy responded with the following:

This is what A Plague Tale: Requiem looked like in pre-alpha:

An iconic scene from Uncharted 4: A Thief's End looked like this:

Cian Maher reveals what a Thunderjaw looked like in Horizon: Zero Dawn in pre-alpha.

In short, it's way too early to tell if Grand Theft Auto VI looks good or bad, and it's great to see an entire industry standing up for each other like this.

Grand Theft Auto VI

Related texts



Loading next content