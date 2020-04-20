Developers pitch game based on sitcom Seinfeld

For quite obvious reasons, there has never been an official video game based on one of the best and most successful sitcoms of all time - Seinfeld. Sure, it is popular, but what would the gameplay be like and how do you make a game about nothing but daily life?

The developers Ivan Dixon and Jacob Janerka think they have the answer to that question; it would be a point/click adventure in the same vein as Thimbleweed Park. Then you would play as Elaine, George and of course Jerry himself in episodes lasting roughly the same time as a TV episode.

It's not just us starting to think this sounds pretty interesting, right? Then you would be able to visit Monk's Café, Jerry's apartment and other familiar places from the show. But creating this would, of course, be impossible. You would need the rights, which likely won't come cheap and probably some involvement from Jerry Seinfeld himself - and of course Larry David.

That's why Dixon and Janerka have made a very unofficial pitch for the game on Youtube filled to the brim with their love for the series, and now they need your help to spread the world and make people realize they need this (we know we do). Check it out on the official site, where you can read all about the plans, plot and check out some animated images.

The duo ends by writing:

"Please share this far and wide with the the hashtag #seinfeldgame"

We've done our part now and if you think this sounds like something you would enjoy, make sure to spread this and hopefully it will reach the right people and show them this is something a lot of us want.