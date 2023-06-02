Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Redfall

Developers hoped Redfall would be cancelled

It seems the project was doomed way before release.

HQ

Redfall's downfall will be remembered as one of the biggest flops of this year, but it might not have turned out that way if some changes had been made way back when Xbox acquired ZeniMax.

According to a new Bloomberg report, the team working on Redfall saw a chance with the acquisition to turn the game around. Allegedly, there was hope that Xbox would order that the game be cancelled, or rebooted as a single-player project.

However, Xbox chose to be hands-off with the game's development, which led to ZeniMax continuing to operate as it had before. With directorial problems, and 70% of the Prey team leaving Arkane, Redfall didn't really stand much of a chance, despite somewhat of a promising concept.

Do you think Redfall should've been cancelled?

Redfall

