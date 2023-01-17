Developers Give Update on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Battle Pass Leak

HQ

Rocksteady have clarified some information about the leaked main menu screenshots leaked to the internet earlier, which we reported on very recently. Now, it has been confirmed in a statement to VGC that the upcoming action game is indeed a live-service title.

Some had held out hope these leaks would be fake, but Rocksteady is trying to calm its fanbase by saying the battle pass will only give out cosmetic rewards, which still going to annoy those who would've liked to unlock everything through playing without spending the extra cash on a battle pass.

There were also fears around the six (that's right, six!) currencies that are seen in the leaked screenshot. Rocksteady has since clarified that these are tied to each Suicide Squad member, and can be earned through playing as them.

Even if things aren't quite as bad as they seemed when the leaks first broke, it will still anger many old Rocksteady fans to see the studio aim towards a games as a service model.