Developers can use xCloud to make Xbox games

You probably know that Project xCloud is Microsoft's streaming service for video games, but with the current pandemic running wild, Microsoft has actually found another way of using it. Microsoft has announced that Project xCloud can now be used by quarantined developers to access Xbox development kits.

So far this is mainly used by Xbox Game Studios developers, but studios like Eidos-Montréal and Infinity Ward has also decided to use this to be able to access development kits from home, which basically means that all members of the team now have access to this if they need to try out new things.