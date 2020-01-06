Developer shows off impressive polaroid collision effect

Developers are always coming up with new and inventive ideas for games, and now Abertay University student Matt Stark has caught attention with a video he shared on Twitter, showing a concept whereby the player can take a photo and then impose it on the surrounding scenery.

You can see what we mean in the high-quality video here, and Stark breaks down how he made the concept:

"Brief summary of how it works: When the player takes a photo I duplicate the environment, make it greyscale and slice the meshes to remove anything outside the photo. When they place it into the world I slice the environment's meshes to make a hole for the photo."

