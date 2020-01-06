Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Developer shows off impressive polaroid collision effect

A video shared by Matt Stark shows the player taking a picture and imposing it on the environment.

Developers are always coming up with new and inventive ideas for games, and now Abertay University student Matt Stark has caught attention with a video he shared on Twitter, showing a concept whereby the player can take a photo and then impose it on the surrounding scenery.

You can see what we mean in the high-quality video here, and Stark breaks down how he made the concept:

"Brief summary of how it works: When the player takes a photo I duplicate the environment, make it greyscale and slice the meshes to remove anything outside the photo. When they place it into the world I slice the environment's meshes to make a hole for the photo."

Are you impressed?

Developer shows off impressive polaroid collision effect

Thanks, PC Gamer.



Loading next content