Developer Scavengers Studio has quit Darwin Project

You watching Advertisements

Today, Scavengers Studio confirmed the end of the active development of their battle royale title Darwin Project. In the latest blog update, the team reveals that none of its efforts were able to maintain the game's player base. Despite getting continuous updates the live service game has not attracted new players for a long time, which is why there will be no further updates from this point onwards.

For the foreseeable future, the title will remain playable (until the end of the year, that is), but what happens afterwards is unknown. Scavengers is thanking its fans, partners and everyone who has shown enthusiasm for the studio's debut title.

Most people know Darwin Project from Microsoft's E3 2017 presentation when it was announced for Xbox One. The reveal was connected to an esports match in front of a large audience with live commentators and everything. While that allowed the action game to stand out from the crowd, it was unfortunately not enough, despite the game having some very interesting ideas within the relatively tight confines of the battle royale genre.