Developer of the Far series is working on a new adventure that is described as its "largest game to date"

As part of the Panic Games Showcase, developer Okomotive announced that it is currently in the process of creating an all-new project. Known for the Far series, including Far: Lone Sails and Far: Changing Tides, the indie team will be moving away from the Far universe for this upcoming project that is also dubbed their "largest game to date".

As of right now, the development process seems to be very early on, meaning we don't have any information in regard to the game's release window, narrative, or the platforms it will land on, but we have been told that more information will be coming at a later date.