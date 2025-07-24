Developer No Code changes name to Screen Burn because its former name no longer makes sense

HQ

You may be somewhat familiar with Scottish developer No Code, who in the past served up both Stories Untold and Observation. In the future, the studio will be expanding further with a Silent Hill project regarded as Silent Hill: Townfall, but ahead of that game's eventual arrival, the developer has decided it's time for a change.

Following a decade being known as No Code, the studio has switched its name to Screen Burn. The reason being is in part down to the fact that the original name no longer made sense, as when No Code was founded, it did not employ any coders, but now it does, and a lot of them in fact. The developer explains:

"Now we have lots of coders, who are vital members of the team. Amongst a million other reasons, the name doesn't work anymore. We were "No Code" before it became a generic term for app development and training courses. Our inbox is a mess."

As for the new name and why it was selected, the developer elaborates by saying that "the answer is obvious. We're analogue TV's. 3.5" disk drives. Nostalgic and imperfect. We make games that stick with you, long after the credits roll. Games that persist."

This is why Screen Burn was chosen as "like an old arcade machine, with the UI burned into the display forever."

With Silent Hill: Townfall on many's minds again, Screen Burn did also provide an update on the game, noting that "we're still working on it today. Still crafting a nightmare," and the following:

"We keep saying "we can't wait to share more" and it's still true. We're getting closer and closer, but we're a small team making a big game. We'll be with you soon enough and appreciate the patience."