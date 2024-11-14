Developer made up of ex-Gearbox, Bethesda, Riot Games, and Epic Games veterans reveals its secret multiplayer title

You probably don't know the name Ruckus Games, but that's fine because the studio is very young and hasn't released a game as of yet. It's a developer that is made up of ex-Gearbox, Riot Games, Epic Games, and Bethesda veterans, even being headed up by Paul Sage, formerly known as the creative director on Borderlands 3. As for why we're telling you all of this information, it's because Ruckus Games is ready to start showing off its first project to the world.

The project currently doesn't have a name, but it's described as a game that will take the kind of risks that established series and studios won't. We're told that it'll be a cooperative experience with emergent content over time, and that it's a multiplayer experience that mixes RPG elements and town-building mechanics too.

The exact synopsis for the game adds: "Set in a reminiscent era amid the backdrop of the American heartland, players are thrust into the shoes of everyday people forced to become heroes when the town comes under attack. It is not clear what is behind the strange events, and things don't quite seem to add up."

On top of this, we're told that the game will present a "large roster of playable characters," and that these will be supported by tons of "make-shift weapon combinations," all to enable and enhance the player's suburban invasion efforts.

With a Borderlands veteran leading the studio, another member of the Borderlands team also plays a key role in Ruckus Games too, as we're told that Scott Kester serves as the art director, and will be using his skills that helped define Borderlands' signature cel-shaded, comic-like look to make this upcoming project stand out as well.

While Ruckus Games won't attach a firm full reveal date for this title, the developer has promised that it will be going down a community-focussed development process that looks to incorporate player feedback from the get-go, with fans able to sign up for playtest invites by visiting the developer's website.

Check out a few early images of Ruckus Games' project below.