news

Developer: Don't expect Xbox Series X games to look a lot better than PS5

The developer claims this will especially be the case with indie titles.

Even though it has been a somewhat mixed bag with the first games in the new generation and their performance, there's no denying Xbox Series X is a more powerful console than PlayStation 5 when it comes to pure computing resources. Some don't think this will matter at all, while others expect this to result in much better looking Xbox Series X games.

If the developer of Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead is to be believed, the truth is somewhere in between. It's Mark Aldrup, chief technology officer at the studio Headup Games, who says to GamingBolt that while AAA games might end up better on Xbox Series X, it won't be by a significant margin, and for smaller titles this won't make a bigger difference:

"For us and most other indie developers this is not going to make any big difference. For AAA development studios this might result in a slightly higher performance, but this is also very dependent on other factors than only the theoretical TFLOPS. I don't think that we're going to see games on Xbox Series X that look significantly better than their PS5 counterparts."

What are your expectations here? Which format do you generally expect to have the better multiformat titles a year from now between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X?

