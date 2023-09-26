Developer cancels Nintendo Switch port due to Unity controversy

Unity has been in a LOT of hot water as of late, following the game company's decision to announce a highly controversial Runtime Fee policy, which essentially taxes developers based on the number of installs their titles get, albeit after the game surpasses a set of thresholds. But while Unity has announced adjustments to this policy, plenty of developers are still very upset with the Runtime Fee, and this has led to a few big changes from some.

Neognosis, developer of BallisticNG, a very well-received Wipeout like sci-fi racer on Steam, has now published a blog post talking about how these Unity features will affect their plans for the game, and simply put, it means that there will no longer be a Nintendo Switch edition of the title coming whatsoever.

The developer states: "Despite Unity's efforts to recover after their PR disaster, there just isn't any trust and security for us to continue moving forward with newer versions of their tools in the foreseeable future.

"It comes with much frustration and disappointment that we're announcing the cancellation of the Switch version. Several years of development has gone into preparing BallisticNG technically for the port while maintaining the usual output of updates for the PC version, so this comes as a big kick in the balls to both us and everybody else who was excited for this version of the game. We're sorry that it has turned out this way, and we'll be looking at working with the console (or the rumoured Switch 2) in a future project not bound by Unity."

Neognosis did however state that these Unity policies will not mean that BallisticNG will be removed from Steam or anything similar, in fact the developer has promised that the planned update and future content support is still on its way and is being actively developed.