Develop:Brighton going ahead as planned

Game development-focused event Develop:Brighton 2020 is currently set to go ahead as planned in July. Although the current COVID-19 outbreak is stopping the majority of gaming events such as E3, GDC and EGX Rezzed, we are expecting more to follow suit.

Being that Develop:Brighton is not held until later on in the year, the team behind it are working with the correct authorities to assess whether or not the event will be able to go ahead. The UK government has recently advised against mass gatherings and stopping social outings for the near future so the team will be considering this as the event draws closer.

Event organisers released a statement to the public in which they wrote:

"We are evaluating this situation on a daily basis and will continue to do so over the coming weeks. In the event that we do have to cancel Develop:Brighton then we will let the community know as soon as possible and offer all delegates a refund on their passes."

So, as of the time of writing, the event will still be going ahead as scheduled, however, keep an eye out on social media to keep up to date on this situation.