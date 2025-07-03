Devcom outlines its programme for the 2025 edition with more than 210 speakers and triple the number of roundtable participants

HQ

As many of you know if you are regular readers of Gamereactor, a few days before Gamescom kicks off in Cologne there is usually a big event in the same city for developers in the industry called Devcom, where professionals share their experiences and forge business and industry relationships between different teams from all over the world. It's a great way to keep abreast of current trends and hear directly from successful figures about their strategies for keeping up with today's fast-changing video game business.

In fact, Gamereactor was present at the last edition of 2024 as Media Partner, and this year we will repeat the experience, and we can already tell you that the devcom developer conference 2025 (#ddc2025) aims to be a much bigger event this time.

We say this because we have just announced some of the more than 200 high-level speakers that will be present at the event between August 17 and 19. During these days, attendees will be able to attend as listeners to the already confirmed sessions by Michel Nohra (Sandfall Interactive - Expedition 33) on the reinvention of combat in role-playing games, Kate Kellogg (COO of Electronic Arts) on intuitive leadership, Zeke Virant (MachineGames) on the design of the GRIP system for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Minh Le (creator of Counter-Strike) on surviving and thriving for 25 years in the games industry, and Stephen Flowers (Arrowhead Game Studios) on the narrative design of Helldivers 2's galactic warfare. There will also be a leadership panel with executives from Arrowhead, Avalanche, Gearbox Montreal, and the Helldivers 2 team on one of the main stages.

They will now also be joined by panels from Anna Oporska-Szybisz (Bloober Team), Celia Hodent (Game UX Strategist), Cody Matthew Johnson (Emperia Sounds), Jon Everist (Composer), Kia Abhari (Riot Games), Kim Belair (Sweet Baby Inc), Kiki Finley (Point Blank Management), Lionel Cornelius (Riot Games), Matthew Strasser (Insomniac Games), and Wilbert Roget (Roget Music).

In addition, for the 2025 edition, the organisation has reported that up to three times as many developer roundtables have been organised compared to last year's edition, indicating how relevant this event is for forging workflows for the years to come.

You can find both the programme and the link to get a ticket if you want to attend devcom on the main website, here.