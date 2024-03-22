Dev Patel does his best John Wick impression in Monkey Man's latest trailer

There have been some truly wild stories that have come out about the filming of the upcoming action film Monkey Man, including that during the filming process lead star Dev Patel broke his hand two days in, had a screw put in and then continued filming the next day. But this is the exact kind of commitment you want for a lead actor portraying a character that can be described simply as an Indian John Wick.

The movie sees Patel playing a character (and directing the film) who is on the mother of all vengeance missions, taking on the rich and corrupt in India who had a hand in the murder of his mother and the continued oppression of the poor. It's a bit more of a honourable cause than Keanu Reeves' action hero simply looking to avenge his dog, but you can't deny that either of the two action films seem to be lacking in thrilling, gory, and well-choreographed fight scenes.

Monkey Man is set to make its debut in cinemas from April 5, 2024, and you can see the new trailer for the movie below.