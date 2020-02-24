Dev diaries reveal more about new 4X strategy Humankind

We were quite taken with Humankind when we saw it at Gamescom (you can find our preview right here), and now the game's creators at Sega-owned Amplitude Studios have been sharing some additional information about the game and what players can expect.

The latest trailer gives you some insight into how they're bringing the world to life, perhaps not realistically, but certainly convincingly. The second, however, is from a couple of weeks before and goes into the origins of the game and how it came to be in the first place. Check 'em both out below, along with a gameplay trailer to make it a hat-trick.

