Deux Ex: Mankind Divided composer releases a bunch of new music that was never used for the game

While it's unclear if we will ever get a new chapter in the Deus Ex series, there are still many who are passionate about the game franchise, and who frequently look to give us an insight into what went into making the projects.

The latest on this front comes from composer Sascha Dikiciyan, who has now released a bunch of new music that he originally made for the game and its DLCs but that ultimately was never used.

This all comes as part of a new album on the composer's Bandcamp page (thanks, VGC), which is going by the name of Fragment of the Machine (Data Archive Vol. 1). It features 10 tracks from Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, including music that was made for cinematics, trailers, in-game clubs, drafts, ideas, and even demos.

Speaking about why Dikiciyan, who goes by the moniker of Sonic Mayhem, decided to release these tracks now, he explains: "With this collection, you have direct access (in a way) to my audio hard drive. These audio files come directly off my original drive, complete with the authentic arrangement names I gave them at the time. Some are unmixed, unmastered, and even unfinished. A number of these tracks are alternate variations or early beta versions that never made it into the final game. After seeing how much people still connect with that universe, I wanted to share them as a gift to the community before the release of Metal Eden."

On the topic of Metal Eden, Dikiciyan is attached to the upcoming project as a composer too, with the game set to launch as soon as September 2.