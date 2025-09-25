Deus Ex Remaster announced by Aspyr and Eidos-Montréal, its graphics divide their fans

Deus Ex, the original game in the RPG series created by Warren Spector at Ion Storm, will be re-released next year, with a remaster edition made by Aspyr, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the game (even if the game will launch a bit later, on February 5, 2026.

The game has been made in collaboration with Eidos-Montréal, the studio that successfully relaunched Deus Ex with Human Revolution (2011) and Mankind Divided (2016), currently working on Fable and Grounded 2.

The game will have modernised graphics and quality of life improvements, but otherwise it is not a big visual upgrade, in line with other Aspyr titles: they improve the graphics a bit, but the game still mostly looks like a game from 2000 (or like how you remember games looked like 25 years ago).

You can watch the Deus Ex Remastered trailer below. It has already caused discussion about its graphics and how old fashioned they look. What do you think about Deus Ex Remastered?