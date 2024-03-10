Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and The Bridge are free next week on Epic Games Store

HQ

The Epic Games Store is offering up Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and The Bridge for free next week starting from 14th March. Both titles can be redeemed for a week until the next set of freebies on the store are revealed.

Released in 2016, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is the fifth and most recent instalment in the long-running sci-fi series. The game is a direct sequel to 2012's Deus Ex: Human Revolution and sees players once again step into the shoes of the cyber-augmented protagonist Adam Jensen. You can check out our review of the game here.

The Bridge, on the other hand, is a black and white puzzler that is said to "reevaluate your preconceptions of physics and perspective". Originally released in 2013, the game contains 48 unique puzzles that require players to find innovative solutions.